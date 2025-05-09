Test launch of Vertically-Launched Short Range Surface-To-Air Missile (VLSRSAM)





Defending a nation's airspace, especially for a country as vast and geopolitically sensitive as India, is an intricate and demanding endeavour. The recent events of May 7-8, 2025, when Pakistan attempted to strike multiple military targets in northern and western India using drones and missiles, starkly illustrate the scale and complexity of this challenge.





The attack targeted key locations such as Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj-areas that are not only politically and economically significant but also host critical military establishments, including airbases and formation headquarters.





India's response to such threats is rooted in a multi-tiered air defence architecture that integrates a wide array of technologies and assets. The responsibility for air defence primarily rests with the Indian Air Force (IAF), which employs a combination of high-powered static radars, airborne early warning aircraft, fighter jets, and surface-to-air missile systems. The Indian Army and Navy also maintain specialized air defence networks tailored to protect their respective assets and formations.





The air defence system is layered to address threats at various ranges:





Point Defence: Short-range systems designed to neutralize threats 2-6 km away. Medium And Long-Range Defence: Systems capable of engaging targets up to 400 km away. Ballistic Missile Defence: Ongoing development of indigenous shields against ballistic missiles, including successful interception trials using modified Prithvi missiles.





Integration of Anti-Drone Systems





Over the past five years, India has placed significant emphasis on developing and deploying anti-drone systems, integrating them into the broader air defence network. The proliferation of drones-ranging from large military-grade UAVs to small, commercially available quadcopters-has introduced new dimensions to aerial threats, including their use in terrorism and cross-border smuggling.





India's Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Grid is a sophisticated network that detects, tracks, identifies, and neutralizes unauthorized drones. These systems use a combination of radars, radio-frequency sensors, optical cameras, and acoustic detectors. Upon detection, countermeasures such as signal jamming, GPS spoofing, or kinetic interceptors are deployed to neutralise the threat.





Command, Control, And Protocols





Air defence operations revolve around a robust command and control network. Sectoral command centres receive constant feeds from radars and airborne sensors, relaying actionable intelligence to field units equipped with anti-aircraft missiles and guns. Standard operating procedures dictate the identification of threats and the authorization process for engaging hostile platforms. Airborne Early Warning systems such as the A-50 and Netra provide additional surveillance and guidance during operations.





Operational Readiness





The IAF maintains Operational Readiness Platforms (ORPs) at key airbases, ensuring that armed fighters can be scrambled at a moment’s notice in response to airspace violations. During hostilities, combat air patrols are intensified to maintain air superiority and intercept incoming threats.





Arsenal And Technological Diversity





India’s air defence arsenal is extensive and technologically diverse, comprising both indigenous and imported systems:





S-400 Triumf: The most advanced long-range air defence system in India’s inventory, capable of tracking threats up to 600 km and intercepting aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles. The S-400 played a decisive role in neutralizing the recent Pakistani attack.





Akash: An indigenous medium-range missile system, effective against drones and other aerial threats.





Other Systems: Israeli SpyDer and Barak, Soviet-origin Pechora, OSA-AK, Tunguska, Strela, Shilka, L-40/70 guns, and Igla shoulder-launched missiles.





Radars And Sensors: Multiple indigenous radar systems have been developed to meet diverse operational requirements.





Challenges In Integration





India’s air defence network faces challenges in achieving full integration due to the mix of systems sourced from various countries, each with distinct hardware and software architectures. This lack of seamless interoperability complicates efforts to create a unified, holistic defence grid. Nonetheless, steps are being taken to enhance connectivity and coordination among these disparate systems.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is advancing indigenous missile systems for short, very short, and long-range applications, as well as directed energy weapons such as lasers. These developments aim to further strengthen India’s multi-layered air defence capabilities.





Defending India’s airspace is a monumental task requiring vast infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and continuous vigilance. The recent neutralization of a coordinated drone and missile attack by Pakistan demonstrates the effectiveness of India’s layered air defence and integrated counter-UAS systems. However, the evolving nature of aerial threats-especially the rise of drones-demands ongoing innovation, investment, and integration to safeguard critical military and civilian assets across the country.





Tribune







