The Border Security Force (BSF) has asked its Bangladeshi counterpart, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), to "prevent" citizens of the neighbouring country from illegally entering India in the wake of the Sheikh Hasina government's fall in August, the force said on Friday. The BSF also said it is committed to maintaining the sanctity of the 4,096-km international boundary, along with ensuring the safety and security of the border population.





Since August 12, both the border-guarding forces -- BSF and BGB -- had 722 meetings at various levels, the force said after the meeting of a special committee appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which was held in Kolkata on Thursday.





Both the border-guarding forces carried out 1,367 simultaneous coordinated patrolling (SCP) in vulnerable border patches, the BSF said in a statement.





"During these border meetings, BGB officials have been apprised to prevent Bangladeshi nationals from illegally infiltrating into Indian territory. The BGB has assured to take all steps for the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh," it added.





Officials of both the forces are in constant contact and sharing information on various operational matters on a real-time basis, the statement said.





The MHA has formed the committee of senior officers, headed by the additional director general (ADG) of the Kolkata-headquartered eastern command of the BSF, to ensure the "safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus and other minority communities" living in Bangladesh.





