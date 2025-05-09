



On the night of May 8 and into the early hours of May 9, 2025, Pakistan launched a large-scale, coordinated drone and missile offensive targeting multiple locations across northern India, marking a significant escalation in cross-border hostilities. This attack followed India’s earlier strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, an operation India emphasized was aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure.





Pakistan deployed an estimated 300 to 500 drones, including both surveillance and armed variants, in swarms across at least 24 cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Notable locations targeted included Jammu, Samba, Uri, Poonch, Handwara, Rajouri, Nowgam, and Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir; Pathankot and Amritsar in Punjab; and Pokhran in Rajasthan. The attacks were concentrated over a period of approximately three and a half hours, from 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm on May 8.





In addition to drones, Pakistan launched at least eight missiles aimed at strategic military installations, including the Jammu Civil Airport, Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. There were also heavy artillery exchanges and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), with shelling reported in Sunder, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Akhnoor, and Udhampur.





India’s air defence systems, including the S-400, Akash, L70, ZU-23, and Schilka, were rapidly activated. These systems successfully intercepted and neutralized the majority of incoming drones and all eight missiles, preventing any significant damage to vital installations and avoiding civilian casualties. Indian fighter jets were scrambled, resulting in the reported downing of a Pakistani F-16 and two JF-17 aircraft near Pathankot.





To mitigate the threat and ensure civilian safety, blackouts were enforced in targeted cities such as Jammu, Pathankot, and Amritsar, with sirens sounding for a second consecutive night. A power cut was also reported in Srinagar. These measures, coupled with the swift neutralization of aerial threats, ensured that the attacks did not result in mass panic or chaos among the civilian population.





Despite the scale of the attack, Indian authorities reported no casualties or material losses on their side due to the effectiveness of the air defence response. However, some losses and injuries were reported among Indian Army personnel in the course of artillery exchanges along the LoC. The psychological impact was significant, with intermittent blasts and artillery fire heard across the region, leading to public appeals from local leaders such as Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who urged residents to remain indoors and avoid spreading rumours.





Indian authorities suggested that Pakistan’s use of mostly unarmed drones was likely intended to test India’s air defence systems and gather intelligence on military installations, as well as to spread panic among civilians. The escalation was viewed as a direct retaliation to India’s earlier anti-terror operations, codenamed Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps without striking Pakistani military targets.





In response to the Pakistani attacks, India launched its own counteroffensive, targeting four air defence sites in Pakistan with armed drones, reportedly destroying at least one air defence radar. Both sides have suffered losses, with Pakistan also acknowledging casualties from Indian retaliatory fire.





This exchange marks a dangerous new phase in the India-Pakistan rivalry, with both nations now employing advanced drone warfare alongside traditional artillery and missile exchanges. The situation remains tense, with global powers urging restraint as the risk of further escalation looms.





The events of May 8-9, 2025, represent a significant escalation in India-Pakistan hostilities, characterized by unprecedented drone and missile warfare. While India’s robust air defence response prevented large-scale damage, the situation remains volatile, with both sides on high alert and the potential for further conflict persisting.





