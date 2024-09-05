



ISRO chairman S Somanath spoke at length on cybersecurity adding that ISRO navigates on new frontiers in technology, but the landscape has changed.





Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath on Thursday emphasised the critical need for advanced cybersecurity tools as India’s space capabilities grow, while also reflecting on ISRO’s evolution in technological innovation.





In his keynote address at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the SISA Cyber Nalanda, Somanath also highlighted the importance of leadership, collaboration, and mentorship in building a world-class organisation.





“Applications expand, and threats expand as well. The need for cybersecurity tools is very evident,” Somanath said.





He also talked about how ISRO, with its expanding technological footprint, recognises the importance of securing its data and assets, especially in critical areas like space and satellite operations.





“Though we are happy with what is happening, the situation is not okay,” he said, stressing the need for continuous vigilance, “Real threats are of very high magnitude.”





Somanath highlighted ISRO’s internal capabilities in software development, mentioning the success of tools like FEAST (Finite Element Analysis of Structures), which are now used by structural engineers and designers across industries, including aerospace and architecture.





“Most of the software we use for our space domain—whether it’s rocket dynamics, satellite control, or structural design—is designed by ourselves,” he said, reinforcing ISRO’s self-reliant approach to space technologies.





He also called ISRO’s Analysis of Collision Possibilities tool, designed to assess the risk of satellites colliding in space, “one of the best in the world”.





Somanath also underscored ISRO’s philosophy of frugality and cost-effectiveness.





In addition to ISRO’s technical achievements, Somanath said the organisation’s achievements in software for space exploration, such as the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) tools ISRO developed in-house.





“Within a year, we had one of the best software programs used by ISRO, and we are working to make it commercially available,” he noted.





Somanath elaborated on ISRO’s research in areas like thermal design, orbital mechanics, and the long-term evolution of space objects.





