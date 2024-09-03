The reactor is anticipated to have an initial power generation capacity ranging from 50 to 100 megawatts. The construction cost of the first-of-its-kind (FOAK) power plant is estimated to be around USD 5 billion





TOKYO: Japan is set to make a significant leap in energy technology with the planned launch of the world's first steady-state nuclear fusion reactor by the start-up Helical Fusion. This ambitious project aims to provide a cleaner and virtually limitless energy source.





Helical Fusion intends to launch its pilot reactor, named HESTIA, in 2034. Following this, the company aims to begin commercial operations in the 2040s.

The reactor will utilize a helical magnetic approach to achieve fusion, specifically targeting a generation capacity of 50-100 megawatts. This method allows for steady-state operation, which means it can run continuously for extended periods, potentially up to a year.





If successful, this project could transform Japan from an energy importer to a self-sufficient energy producer, enhancing its energy security and possibly allowing for energy exports.





The initial phase involves constructing and operating a prototype device to demonstrate the technology before moving on to the full-scale HESTIA reactor.





The successful implementation of a steady-state fusion reactor could revolutionize energy production, providing a clean, sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. This would not only address climate change concerns but also significantly alter the energy landscape in Japan and potentially worldwide.





