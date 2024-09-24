



New York: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in New York on Tuesday to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to a report by Dawn.





The Pakistan PM will take the global stage on September 27, addressing a plenary meeting during the UN General Debate.





PM Shehbaz will also attend the reception given by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the heads of member states, where he will have an informal meeting with the heads of different nations and will also participate in the opening ceremony of the UNGA session, Dawn reported.





Ahead of his UNGA address, Pakistan's Prime Minister outlined the issues that he would be taking up -- promoting peace, development and climate action.





While sharing a post on X on September 21, he wrote, "Departing for New York to represent Pakistan at the 79th UN General Assembly. Looking forward to a busy week full of engagements. During our interactions we will take up global issues, promoting peace, development & climate action. Will present Pakistan's perspective to the world, advocate our interests & strengthen international partnerships."





Notably, the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly opens on September 24 and will continue through September 28 and conclude on September 30.





The theme for the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly is "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations," according to the UN official statement.





Opening amid growing calls for more international cooperation to address challenges such as climate change, poverty and inequality, while also tackling the fallout from ongoing conflicts and global health crises, the session will see world leaders heading to New York to deliver their statements in the iconic Assembly Hall.





