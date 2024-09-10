



New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, met with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi to discuss ways to enhance trade relations between the two nations through collaborative efforts.





The meeting focused on exploring opportunities under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).





Piyush Goyal shared some pictures of the meeting on X and stated, "Delighted to meet my good friend H.E. Dr. @ThaniAlZeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE. Discussions focused on exploring opportunities under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and advancing bilateral trade relations through collaborative efforts."





Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is on his first official visit to India, he arrived in New Delhi on September 8 and was received by Piyush Goyal. He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome after he landed here in the national capital.





Further, the Commerce Minister also shared the post of the Abu Dhabi crown prince's arrival and stated, "Marking a new chapter in our strategic partnership Honoured to welcome Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India on behalf of PM @NarendraModi ji."





On September 9, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a meeting at Hyderabad House in the national capital.





Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other officials were present in the meeting.





Following this, he also met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. On the same day, he planted an amaltas (Cassia fistula) sapling at Rajghat, becoming the third-generation leader from the UAE's ruling family to do so.





This marks the first time in the history of Rajghat that three generations of leaders from a single nation have planted trees honouring the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, signifying the deep-rooted and growing relationship between India and the UAE.





