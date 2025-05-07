



Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of May 7, 2025, marked a significant escalation in India's counter-terrorism strategy.





The operation was a direct response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national. The attack was characterised by extreme brutality, with victims executed at close range in front of their families, aiming to destabilize the return of normalcy in the region and spread terror among the populace.





Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian military executed 24 precision missile strikes targeting nine terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).





These sites were identified as bases and training centres for notorious terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), both of which have a history of orchestrating attacks against India. Notably, the Markaz Taiba base in Muridke, one of the targets, was previously used to train perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, including Ajmal Kasab and David Headley.





The operation was meticulously planned to avoid civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, focusing solely on terrorist facilities. According to official statements, more than 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 wounded, significantly degrading the operational capabilities of these groups.





The strikes were executed jointly by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, lasting just 25 minutes, and were described as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory"-no Pakistani military facilities were targeted, underscoring India's intent to avoid broader military confrontation while delivering a decisive message.





Internationally, Operation Sindoor drew notable support, particularly from Israel. Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, publicly hailed the operation, describing himself as "very proud" of India's action. He praised the operation's name, calling it "inspiring," "symbolic," and "to the point," and affirmed Israel's solidarity with India's right to self-defence. Shoshani emphasized that the operation sent a clear message to terrorists and their sponsors that such acts would be met with firm retaliation, and that both India and the global community would not tolerate terrorism, whether in South Asia or elsewhere.





At home, the operation was lauded by political leaders and defence officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitored the strikes throughout the night and later briefed President Droupadi Murmu. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Armed Forces for their precise and restrained response, which targeted only terrorist infrastructure with the aim of breaking their morale. The operation was also accompanied by nationwide security drills-the largest since the 1971 war-demonstrating heightened preparedness across civil and military sectors.





Operation Sindoor stands out as a technologically advanced and expansive mission, signalling a shift in India's strategic doctrine. Unlike previous limited cross-border strikes, this operation showcased India's willingness and capability to undertake deep, coordinated, and proportionate responses to terror threats emanating from across its borders. The swift and effective execution, combined with the measured choice of targets, underscored India's resolve to hold perpetrators accountable and deter future attacks, while minimizing the risk of broader escalation.





Operation Sindoor not only delivered justice to the victims of the Pahalgam attack but also set a new precedent in India's counter-terrorism policy, earning both domestic and international support for its clarity of purpose and execution.





ANI



