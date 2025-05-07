



Pakistan's terrorist bases were hit twice during the armed forces' post-midnight "Operation Sindoor" today, sources have said. The 25-minute operation that started at 1.05 am, had involved 25 missiles that targeted terror camps at nine places in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and deep inside Pakistan.





India had attacked from many fronts to destroy the hubs of Lashkare-Taiba - whose proxy was involved in the attack on innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam - Jaish-e Mohammad and Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-Ud Dawa, sources said. While the Air Force fired missiles from the sky to the ground, the Army also fired ground-to-ground missiles.





The strikes targeted terror camps across Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, Chakwal and as far south as Bahawalpur -- areas that were under the scanner of intelligence agencies for long. The agencies had zeroed in on the location of the terror camps through satellite imagery, human sources, and intercepted communications.





The armed forces used precision weapons from deep within Indian territory. The arsenal included air-launched SCALP cruise missiles, HAMMER precision-guided bombs and loitering munitions. The SCALP (Storm Shadow) missiles have a range of more than 250 km and were used to strike hardened targets, including reinforced bunkers and command posts.





The HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) bombs were used against multi-storied buildings believed to house training modules and operational leadership. Loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones, provided real-time surveillance and struck high-value mobile targets as they emerged. These were fired from Indian Air Force aircraft that could even refuel mid-air.





Unlike the earlier strikes - the surgical strikes after the terror attack on Jammu and Kashmir's Uri in 2016 and air strikes after the attack on security forces in Pulwama - the "Operation Sindoor" was the most expansive cross-border strike conducted by India.





Sources have indicated that in the coming days, India can take similar action on other terrorist bases in Pakistan. The purpose is to send home the message that Pakistan stop promoting terrorist activities from its soil.





If Pakistan retaliates, India will also give a strong response, sources said. India gathered support at the global level before taking this military action.





The members of the United Nations Security Council - permanent and others -- were taken into confidence about the operation this evening. For India it was a diplomatic success, with no country apart from Turkey, openly supporting Pakistan. The Gulf countries were seen supporting India.





Russia, America, UK and France - the permanent members of the Security Council, have openly supported India while China's response was not seen to be too inclined towards Pakistan, leaving Islamabad isolated.





NDTV Report







