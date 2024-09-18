



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from September 21 to 23 during which he will take part in the Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





PM Modi will take part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 21.





Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025.





At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations, a Ministry of External Affairs release said.





PM Modi will address 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23. The theme of the Summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.





A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the Summit. On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister would be holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest.





The Prime Minister will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22 in New York.





The Prime Minister would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology, the release said.





He is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.





A White House statement earlier said that the Biden-Harris Administration has made elevating and institutionalizing the Quad a top priority, from the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House in 2021, to annual Summits since then. In recent years, Quad Foreign Ministers have met eight times, and Quad governments continue to meet and coordinate at all levels.





"The Quad Leaders Summit will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among our countries, advancing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas. These include health security, natural disaster response, maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, critical and emerging technology, climate and clean energy, and cybersecurity," it said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







