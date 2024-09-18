



Defence company bags new order worth ₹4.20 crore from Economic Explosives Ltd & DRDO & lowest bidder (L1) for an order worth ₹72.26 crore from Munitions India Ltd





Apollo Micro Systems Ltd informed that the company has received the orders from Economic Explosives Ltd and ARDE- Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) worth ₹4.70 crore. Additionally, the company informed that it has been declared as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for GNC Kit by Munitions India Ltd, with a project worth of ₹72.26 crore.





Earlier, the company secured a ₹10.90 crore order from Bharat Dynamics Limited for innovative homing systems for heavy-weight torpedoes. Developed with DRDO, this technology marks a major breakthrough in underwater warfare. The company is the sole qualified vendor and is proud to contribute to the Strategic Submarine Program. Furthermore, the company was awarded a ₹5.73 Crore contract to develop Rocket Guided Bomb for Anti-Submarine Warfare.





This project marks a major milestone as it represents entry into the complete development and manufacturing of Rocket Guided Bombs. With expertise in underwater warfare, the company is well-positioned to tackle this complex task and contribute significantly to the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.





About Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, established in 1985, Apollo Micro Systems is at the forefront of creating, constructing, and validating crucial electronics and electro-mechanical solutions for sectors such as aerospace, defence, and space. The company is renowned for its commitment to research and development, resulting in notable projects such as torpedo-homing systems and underwater mines.





Agencies







