Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to the Indian side to hold a separate bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan.





"We are waiting for Mr. Modi in Kazan, I propose to hold a bilateral meeting on October 22 in Kazan," Putin said at a meeting with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Kumar Doval.





This meeting could sum up the results of the joint work on the implementation of the agreement reached during the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Moscow, and to outline the prospects for the future, Putin explained.





"I remember well, I already said at our general meeting, the visit of Mr. Modi [Indian Prime Minister] to Moscow, I must say that not only the visit itself was very successful, but also the work launched following its results is very meaningful, and at exactly the pace that we agreed with the Prime Minister," Putin said.





"Our Special Privileged Strategic partnership is gaining momentum and strength, which we are very pleased about. We are also pleased with India's successes in strengthening its statehood and in economic development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Security issues have always been and remain among our priorities. We are grateful to you for coming to St Petersburg. Last year, the meeting took place in Moscow. We appreciate that you are maintaining this dialogue from the Indian side," Putin added.





Doval Briefed Putin On Modi-Zelensky Talks





On his part, Doval briefed President Putin on the closed meeting between Narendra Modi and Zelensky in Kiev last month.





The advisor said that Modi wanted him to come personally and tell the Russian president about the past negotiations held in a closed format, adding that he attended this meeting.





