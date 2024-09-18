



The Indian Army has decided to modernise its tanks and phase out its older, Russian-origin T-72 tanks for export in collaboration with Russia





A senior defence official involved in deals between the two nations said that T-72 tanks will be upgraded in India and then exported. The Indian Army has around 2,500 of these tanks, which serve as its main battle tank. India began inducting these tanks into its army in the 1970s.





The T-72 tanks are still considered among the most reliable in the world, and demand for them remains strong. Countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Far East Asia have shown interest in these tanks, even as India prepares to retire them from its own forces. Indian and Russian technical experts are working to reintroduce a large number of these decommissioned tanks into the field.





Production of T-72 tanks in India began in the 1980s at the Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi, near Chennai, while 500 tanks were purchased directly from the Soviet Union. In the 2000s, the same factory also produced upgraded T-90 tanks. Now, the plan is to upgrade the T-72 tanks at this facility for export. If this effort proves successful, the export of other Russian-origin armoured vehicles, such as BMPs, could also be considered. The Indian Army is preparing to upgrade its BMPs as well.





The T-72 is the most numerous tanks in the Indian Army. Additionally, the army includes around 1,000 T-90 tanks and approximately 100 indigenous Arjun tanks. The T-72 is equipped with a 125 mm main gun, an anti-aircraft gun, and a machine gun.





The T-72 can reach speeds of 60 km/h on roads and 35 km/h off-road. It can also ford rivers up to 1.2 meters deep. India deployed its T-72 tanks in Ladakh during the tensions with China in May 2020, marking the first time these tanks were stationed at such high altitudes.





The upgrade will involve joint efforts between Indian defence manufacturers and Russian technology providers. This partnership is part of a broader trend where India seeks to maintain its defence ties with Russia while also boosting its domestic production capabilities.

The upgrades are expected to include advanced features such as improved fire control systems, enhanced armour, and better mobility. These enhancements aim to make the T-72 tanks more competitive against modern threats, particularly in light of evolving warfare technologies observed in recent conflicts.

Export Intentions: Following the upgrades, India plans to export these enhanced T-72 tanks. This move aligns with India's goal of becoming a significant player in the global defence market while also generating revenue through defence exports.

This upgrade project comes amid changing dynamics in India's defence procurement strategies. While India has historically relied on Russian military equipment, recent geopolitical events, including the war in Ukraine, have prompted India to reassess and diversify its defence partnerships and manufacturing capabilities.





This initiative not only aims to modernize India's armoured forces but also reinforces the ongoing military-technical cooperation between India and Russia amidst a shifting global defence landscape.





