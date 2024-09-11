



Tokyo: Rajasthan is marking a pivotal moment in its historic partnership with Japan through an international investor meet held in Tokyo.





Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed confidence that this meet will herald a new chapter in the relationship between Rajasthan and Japanese entrepreneurs. "I am confident that this international investor meet with Japanese entrepreneurs will mark a new chapter in our historic partnership," Sharma stated.





The significance of Tokyo, known for its technological innovation, corporate leadership, and advancements in electronics and the automobile industry, was highlighted as a key factor in fostering investment.





"Japan has been a leading investor in India, and I am pleased to be standing in Tokyo, a city renowned for its technological innovation, corporate leadership, electronics, and automobile industry," Sharma remarked.





Rajasthan's commitment to resolving investors' issues and creating a positive business environment was emphasized. The Chief Minister conveyed the state's dedication to strengthening trade relations with Japanese investors, particularly in Rajasthan's burgeoning industrial zones.





"Our government is committed to resolving investors' issues hand creating a positive business environment. We want to strengthen trade relations with Japanese investors, fostering deeper ties between Rajasthan and Japan," he said.





The cultural aspect of the partnership was also underscored, with Japan's renowned spirit of hospitality, "Omotenashi," playing a role in the welcoming nature of the investment environment. "Japan is famous for its 'Omotenashi,' symbolizing the beautiful spirit of hospitality. This mutual respect and hospitality creates a welcoming environment for our partnership and investment," Sharma noted.





The success of the Neemrana Japanese Investment Zone was highlighted as a testament to Rajasthan's appeal for Japanese investors. Sharma reported, "Our commitment to providing a suitable business environment for Japanese investors is evident from the success of the Neemrana Japanese Investment Zone, where over 48 Japanese companies have invested approximately USD 8.34 billion and employed over 26,500 people."





Sharma acknowledged that the success of the Neemrana zone has bolstered Japan's confidence in Rajasthan as an investment destination. "Our Japanese investors know that Rajasthan is the most suitable place for investment, and the success of the Japanese zone has reinforced this belief," he stated.





To address infrastructure needs, the Chief Minister outlined the state's efforts in increasing water availability through the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). "The state has taken significant steps to increase water availability in Rajasthan through the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which will help meet water needs in Neemrana and other industrial areas," he said.





The introduction of a second Japanese investment zone, situated 20 km from Neemrana, was presented as an opportunity for expanded global investment. "Considering the interest of Japanese companies, a second Japanese investment zone has been developed over 500 acres, just 20 km from Neemrana. We can now offer an ideal location for global expansion to Japanese companies with two investment zones," Sharma explained.





Future policies to simplify the business environment were discussed, including new industrial and sector-specific policies. Sharma mentioned, "The Rajasthan government plans to launch new policies, including an industrial policy, export promotion policy, garment and apparel policy, warehousing and logistics policy, data centre policy, and MSME policy, to further simplify the business environment."





Sharma highlighted the benefits of the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) for enterprises, noting it as one of the best incentive schemes in India. "Under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS), the state government has provided incentives and subsidies to enterprises, one of the best incentive schemes in the country," he added.





Rajasthan's leadership in renewable energy and commitment to green development were emphasized as key factors in attracting investors. "Rajasthan is committed to promoting renewable energy projects and green development. Our state is a leading state in renewable energy and ranks first in solar energy. We are establishing solar parks for solar energy projects, providing a better environment for investors," Sharma stated.





The state's diverse industrial opportunities were highlighted, including sectors such as automobiles, engineering, textiles, and electronics. Sharma mentioned, "Rajasthan offers immense opportunities in the automobile industry, engineering, textiles, and electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM). The state has three electronics manufacturing clusters, making it an ideal location for investment serving the global market."





To facilitate investment, the RajNivesh portal was introduced, integrating multiple services for streamlined approvals. "To simplify and streamline the investment process, we have initiated the RajNivesh portal, integrating 123 services from 14 departments and ensuring timely approvals," Sharma noted.





Concluding the address, Sharma expressed the state's vision for a sustainable, long-term partnership with Japan, emphasizing mutual technical expertise and commitment to development. "We expect not just investment but a sustainable and long-term partnership with Japan. With your technical expertise and our commitment to development and innovation, we can create a prosperous future together," Sharma concluded.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







