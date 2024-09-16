Lieutenant Commanders Roopa A and Dilna K





The Navy announced that Lieutenant Commanders Roopa A and Dilna K will soon embark on the 'extraordinary expedition" as part of the second Navika Sagar Parikrama aboard INSV Tarini. Both officers have been preparing for the mission over the past three years.





"Indian Navy has made significant efforts to revitalise the sailing tradition, emphasising its commitment to preserve maritime heritage and promote seamanship skills," it said in a statement.





The officers were part of a six-member crew that participated in a trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, via Cape Town, South Africa, and back.





They also completed a sailing expedition from Goa to Port Blair and back in double-handed mode. Earlier this year, both officers successfully undertook a sortie from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius, again in double-handed mode, the Navy stated.





Both officers are being trained under the mentorship of ace circumnavigator and Golden Globe Race winner, Commodore Abhilash Tomy (Retd).





"Sagar Parikrama would be a gruelling voyage requiring extreme skills, physical fitness, and mental alertness. The officers have been training rigorously and gained thousands of miles of experience under their belt," the Navy said.





The Navy also unveiled the logo of the Navika Sagar Parikrama.





"The circumnavigation of INSV Tarini will be a significant step forward in India's ocean sailing enterprise and maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's growing prominence in global maritime activities and gender equality on the high seas," the navy added.





