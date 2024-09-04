



David Lammy cites risk military equipment might be used to commit violations of international law in Gaza; Israel says move sends ‘wrong’ message to Hamas, insists military is lawful





London: Britain said Monday it would immediately suspend dozens of arms export licenses with Israel because there is a risk the equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, drawing rebuke from Israeli officials.





British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the decision to suspend 30 of 350 arms licenses did not amount to a blanket ban or an arms embargo, but only involved items with concerns over their use during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.





“It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons, the lower house of parliament) today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Lammy said.





“The UK continues to support Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law,” he added.





Soon after the Labour Party won an election in July, Lammy said he would update a review on arms sales to Israel to ensure these complied with international law.





(With Inputs From International Agencies)







