



The New York Times has reported that one of the F-16 fighter jets provided by Western countries to Ukraine might have been brought down by friendly fire. The plane crashed Monday while it was defending against a Russian missile attack. Its pilot died.





The newspaper carried the piece on Friday, while a special committee formed by Ukraine's defence ministry was investigating the cause of the crash.





The story quotes a Western official who it says has been briefed on the preliminary investigation of the incident.





The official said there were "indications" that a Patriot missile battery might have brought down the jet. But the official added that mechanical failure and pilot error have not been ruled out.





The article says the Ukrainian military has used US-supplied Patriots frequently as part of its defence against Russian aerial attacks.





(With Inputs From International Agencies)







