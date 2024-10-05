



A terrorist attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) near Ankara resulted in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to 22 others on October 23, 2024. The assault involved armed assailants who stormed the facility, reportedly using firearms and explosives during the attack.





The incident occurred around 3:30 PM local time, coinciding with a shift change for employees, which likely contributed to the high number of casualties.





Surveillance footage captured two attackers, a man and a woman, entering the premises with rifles and backpacks. One of the attackers is believed to have detonated an explosive device near a security post.





The victims included TUSAS employees and a taxi driver who was shot by the assailants before they commandeered his vehicle. Among the deceased were a quality officer, mechanical engineer, and security personnel.





Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya indicated that the attack is "very likely" linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been involved in a long-standing insurgency against the Turkish state. However, no group has officially claimed responsibility yet.





Following the attack, security forces were placed on high alert across Turkey, and special operations units were deployed to the area. Yerlikaya confirmed that two attackers were "neutralized" during the incident.





The attack occurred amid discussions regarding a potential peace initiative with the PKK, highlighting ongoing tensions in Turkey's political landscape. The PKK has been labelled a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU due to its violent campaign for autonomy in south-eastern Turkey.





This tragic event underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by Turkey, particularly concerning its defence sector and insurgent threats.







