Artist conception of China's Human Lunar Landing Mission





China has officially joined the competitive race to explore Venus, unveiling plans for a Venus atmospheric sample return mission as part of its long-term space science strategy. This initiative is detailed in the recently announced National Space Science Medium- and Long-Term Development Plan (2024–2050), which outlines China's ambitious goals to enhance its capabilities in space exploration and scientific research, aiming for global leadership by 2050.





The roadmap, released on October 15, 2024, by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the China National Space Administration (CNSA), and the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO), includes a variety of missions spread across three distinct phases:





Phase-1 (2024–2027): Focuses on known missions, including crewed lunar landings and operations of the Tiangong space station.





Phase-2 (2028–2035): This phase is particularly notable for the planned Venus atmospheric sample return mission, which aims to collect and return samples from Venus' atmosphere to Earth. The mission architecture may involve a spacecraft descending into the atmosphere, inflating a balloon to capture samples, and then returning them via an ascent vehicle to rendezvous with an orbiter.





Phase-3 (2036–2050): Targets further advancements in space science with multiple large-scale missions and aims to solidify China's status as a leader in space exploration.





The proposed mission to Venus is significant not only for its scientific potential but also for its implications in astrobiology. Recent studies have suggested that Venus' atmosphere may contain phosphine, a potential biomarker associated with life. The mission is expected to focus on understanding Venus' habitability and could provide insights into planetary environments that diverge from Earth's.





This initiative places China alongside other nations, notably India and the United States, which are also pursuing missions to Venus. India has approved its own Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) slated for launch in March 2028, while NASA is planning its VERITAS mission aimed at mapping Venus's surface and studying its geological history.





China's commitment to a Venus atmospheric sample return mission reflects its broader aspirations in space exploration and scientific research. By setting ambitious goals within this roadmap, China aims not only to fill gaps in its current capabilities but also to position itself as a formidable competitor on the global stage of space exploration.







