



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently highlighted the evolving dynamics of space exploration and the importance of safeguarding national interests amid rising global security concerns, particularly regarding China. ISRO Chief S Somanath emphasized that India's space strategy is increasingly influenced by national security considerations, reflecting a significant shift from its original focus on development and socioeconomic benefits.





The shift in India’s space policy is marked by a growing emphasis on military capabilities and space security. This includes the development of dual-use satellites and anti-satellite (ASAT) technologies, driven by perceived threats from China's advancing military space capabilities.





India is actively seeking to strengthen its international collaborations, particularly with nations like the United States, Japan, and Australia. These partnerships aim to enhance collective security measures in space and establish norms for responsible behaviour in outer space.





Emphasizing the evolving communication technology, Dr. Somanath discussed the need for flexible and adaptive satellites. He highlighted India's strides in indigenous rocket production, with 95% of rocket components made domestically, while acknowledging ongoing dependence on high-end electronics from abroad for spacecraft.





The establishment of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has facilitated increased participation from private sectors in India's space endeavours. This initiative aims to create a sustainable ecosystem for satellite design, launch, and data processing, enhancing India's capabilities in both civilian and military applications.





ISRO is focusing on improving its Space Situational Awareness (SSA) to mitigate risks associated with space debris and other environmental hazards. This includes conducting collision avoidance manoeuvres for satellites and monitoring potential threats to national space assets.





As part of its commitment to long-term sustainability in outer space activities, ISRO is engaged in international discussions on space debris mitigation and governance frameworks. This aligns with India's broader objectives of maintaining a secure and sustainable presence in outer space while promoting responsible practices among all space-faring nations.





ISRO's recent emphasis on evolving space dynamics underscores a strategic pivot towards integrating national security into its broader agenda, reflecting both regional security imperatives and aspirations for greater global standing in the arena of space exploration.







