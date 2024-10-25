



Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a significant contract from the ITER Organization, valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore, for its nuclear fusion project in France. This project aims to demonstrate the feasibility of fusion energy for peaceful purposes and is located at Cadarache in Southern France, where the world's largest nuclear fusion reactor, known as the ITER Tokamak reactor, is being constructed.





The term "significant order" typically refers to contracts valued at ₹1,000 crore or more. This highlights the importance of the project not only for L&T but also for the broader field of nuclear fusion research, which aims to develop sustainable and clean energy sources





The contract involves deploying advanced welding technologies essential for assembling ports and complex components within the vacuum vessel of the ITER reactor. Additionally, L&T has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ITER Organization to collaborate on developing technology related to hardware and assembly systems critical for plasma operation control within the reactor.





The ITER Organization is a collaborative international effort involving members from India, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Russia, China, and the United States, aimed at advancing nuclear fusion as a viable energy source.







