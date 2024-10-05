



New Delhi: Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, expressed optimism about the relationship with India and said that a good relationship would serve the interests of both sides.





"China and India, we are very good neighbours - used to be very good neighbours over thousands of years, and we are two developing countries and emerging economies in this world. The good relationship between our countries will serve the interests of our two sides and also for the development and prosperity of the world," he said.





Xu called for the resolution of current issues between the nations, expressing a desire for better relations. "We are very important, and we should turn over the page as soon as possible to have a sound and sustainable bilateral ties between us," he said.





China's willingness to work with India to advance bilateral relations was also reiterated by Xu on X, echoing President Droupadi Murmu's message to President Xi Jinping on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. President Murmu had emphasised the importance of peaceful and stable relations, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted ongoing border tensions that cast a shadow over broader diplomatic ties.





Speaking about his meeting with Odisha CM Mohan Majhi, the Chinese envoy emphasised the state's potential as a hub for infrastructure and cultural tourism. Speaking on the sidelines of a bilateral discussion, Xu highlighted the bright future for closer ties between China and Odisha, citing the state's strategic infrastructure plans and rich cultural heritage.





"We are deeply impressed by the development of the economy of Odisha and also deeply impressed by the bright prospects for the further development of the state. You have very good blueprints for infrastructure projects like highways, sea ports, and railways. It will be a very good infrastructure hub for this country and for this region. You also have very rich resources in tradition and culture," said Xu Feihong.





Xu further expressed hopes for increased Chinese tourism and investment in the region, "I just hope that in the future Chinese tourists will be coming here - the Chinese investments will be coming, so the ties between China and Odisha will be closer and stronger in the future."





