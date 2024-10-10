



The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) of India has recently approved a significant proposal to construct two nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) domestically. This decision marks a strategic enhancement of the Indian Navy's capabilities, particularly in response to regional threats, especially from China.





The submarines will be built at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam, with an estimated budget of around ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 crore. The project aims for over 90% indigenous content, involving substantial participation from the private sector, including firms like Larsen and Toubro.





The SSNs are designed to enhance India's underwater combat capabilities and serve as a deterrent against the increasing presence of the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean Region. Currently, China operates six Shang-class nuclear-powered attack submarines and is expanding its naval assets rapidly.





These submarines will provide extended underwater endurance, limited only by crew fatigue and supplies, unlike conventional diesel-electric submarines that must surface regularly for battery recharging. This capability is crucial for maintaining operational secrecy and strategic advantage.





Alongside the submarine project, the CCS also approved the acquisition of 31 Predator drones from the United States. This deal is expected to enhance reconnaissance and strike capabilities across the Indian military services.





The approval of these nuclear submarines is part of India's broader strategy to bolster its defence capabilities amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. The move aligns with India's long-term goal of achieving greater self-reliance in defence production and enhancing its naval deterrence posture against potential adversaries.





