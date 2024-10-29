



In a statement to the media regarding the Akhnoor encounter, Major General Sameer Shrivastava highlighted the use of unmanned vehicles and artificial intelligence by the Indian Army. This technological approach contributed significantly to the operation, which resulted in the neutralization of three terrorists.





The encounter, described as a "massive success" for the Indian Army, showcases the increasing integration of advanced technology in military operations. Maj Gen Shrivastava emphasized that these innovations not only enhance operational effectiveness but also improve situational awareness on the battlefield.





"After this operation, such information was spreading that the Army had used BMP - we had used that kind of vehicle because the area was tough - with a gradient of 30 degrees and dense forest - we used those vehicles after locating militants to reach there...," Major General Shrivastava added.





Earlier on Tuesday, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh provided details about the incident.





"Three terrorists have been neutralised, and a search operation is underway. As soon as we received information that terrorists were at the said location, they opened fire at the Army ambulance. It was then certain that there were terrorists here. The entire area was cordoned off. Army, police, SOG, and paramilitary forces all participated in this operation," Singh said.





The anti-terror operation was part of Indian security forces' counter-offensive Operation Asan, launched after terrorists attacked an Army convoy in the Battal area on October 28. According to security forces, the terrorists fired on an Army ambulance, prompting immediate retaliation. The area was swiftly sealed off, and a coordinated search effort was initiated by Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian security forces.





The operation was led by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, which engaged the terrorists after round-the-clock surveillance. After surveillance throughout the night, an intense firefight unfolded this morning, resulting in a significant victory for our forces. Relentless operations and tactical excellence have led to the elimination of three terrorists. The encounter also led to the recovery of war-like stores from the site, which, according to Army officials, will be essential for securing the area.





Unfortunately, a Belgian Malinois dog, Phantom, from the Indian Army's canine unit, made the supreme sacrifice. Phantom, born on May 25, 2020, joined the Army in August 2022 and was part of the team pursuing the terrorists in the Sunderbani sector. He was killed while helping security forces advance toward the enemy position. Honouring Phantom's role, the White Knight Corps posted a heartfelt tribute on social media platform X.







