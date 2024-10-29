



GRSE (Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers) has secured a significant contract valued at approximately ₹491 crore from the Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), which operates under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This order is for the design, development, construction, integration of equipment, testing, certification, commissioning, and supply of an Acoustic Research Ship (ARS).





Project Specifications





Vessel Dimensions: The ship will measure 90 meters in length and 14 meters in width Speed Capability: It will be capable of operating at speeds ranging from 4 knots to 12 knots Propulsion System: The vessel will utilize a diesel-electric propulsion system Equipment Handling: It will be equipped with three deck cranes to facilitate the handling of research equipment





The project is expected to be completed within a timeframe of 36 months from the date of contract signing. This includes all phases from design through to commissioning.





of various equipment such as acoustic modules, carrying out temporal and/or spatial high-resolution surveys of sound velocity profiles and collection of ocean tides/current information to be used for survey optimisation, design of underwater moorings and offshore deployments, he said in a press statement.

The research vessel will also carry out meteorological surveys to understand the influence of atmospheric parameters in sound propagation studies and undertake shallow-water acoustic reverberation studies.





This contract represents a strategic advancement for GRSE, reinforcing its position as a leading shipyard in India specializing in naval and commercial vessels. The successful execution of this project could enhance GRSE's reputation and open doors for further contracts within the defence sector.







