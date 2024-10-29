



The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organized a peaceful protest in Dalbandin, Balochistan, on October 29, 2024, to raise awareness about ongoing enforced disappearances and violence attributed to the Pakistan armed forces. This demonstration reflects the committee's continued efforts to advocate for human rights and highlight the plight of individuals who have been forcibly taken by state authorities.





Participants in the protest voiced their concerns over the increasing number of enforced disappearances in the region, which they claim are part of a broader pattern of repression against the Baloch population. The BYC aims to draw attention to these issues and demand accountability from the government regarding human rights violations.





This protest is part of a larger wave of demonstrations occurring in Balochistan, where various groups are mobilizing against similar injustices, signalling a growing unrest among the local population regarding state policies and actions.







