

Japan is significantly enhancing its defence capabilities with the development of a new long-range missile, designed to counter China's expanding military presence in the Indo-Pacific region. This missile, known as the New Anti-Ship Missile for the Defence of Remote Islands, is expected to have a maximum range of 2,500 kilometers, allowing it to reach deep into inland China from western Japan.





The missile's range of 2,500 kilometers positions it as a critical asset in Japan's defence strategy, particularly concerning the contested Senkaku Islands. It utilizes Kawasaki Heavy Industries' advanced KJ300 small fuel-efficient turbofan engine and is designed to be launched from beyond the reach of enemy threats.





The first test launch is scheduled for fiscal year 2027, with significant funding allocated—approximately $223 million—for research and development from fiscal years 2023 to 2027.





This missile development is part of Japan's broader Defence Buildup Program, which aims to enhance standoff capabilities with longer-range, low radar cross-section, and more mobile missiles. The initiative reflects Japan's response to rising tensions with China, particularly regarding military exercises conducted around the strategically important Nansei/Ryukyu Islands.





Developing effective targeting systems and ensuring real-time data links for missile guidance are critical for engaging moving targets effectively. Current warheads may also require upgrades to effectively damage hardened targets.





The distinction between offensive and defensive capabilities poses a challenge in international relations, potentially leading to misunderstandings about Japan's military intentions. This situation may trigger an arms race in the region, complicating Japan's security strategy.







