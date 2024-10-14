



Quetta: The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in a statement condemned the Pakistani government's use of law enforcement agencies to silence voices of dissent, particularly those of Baloch and Pashtun activists.





The BYC called the authorities' practices as genocidal and colonial.





In a post on X, BYC stated, "Using Laws and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to silence genuine voices of resistance raised against State's genocidal policies is both colonial and apartheid at its peak. It seems now that Baloch and Pashtun activists are being targeted using law of the country. The same law which serves the establishment elites and is blind towards the genocide of the Baloch."





The committee further said, "Terrorism laws have baselessly and indiscriminately been used with impunity against Baloch leaders, political workers and now BYC. Rather than criminalizing Enforced Disappearances and Extra Judicial Killings, the State is absurdly conflating peaceful struggle against its violence with terrorism."





The BYC also highlighted the case of Mahrang Baloch, a prominent Baloch leader recently implicated in a FIR.





It stated, "The recent FIR against Baloch leader Dr. Mahrang Baloch is but another nail in the coffin of State's apartheid law. Dr. Baloch's struggle for her nation's rights has been recognized around the world as non-violent and legitimate. However, the State has the habit of branding activists as terrorists in order to justify violence and crackdown against them."





In a call to action, the BYC urged the United Nations and the global community to investigate the increasing use of law against activists in Pakistan. BYC stated, "Baloch Yakjehti Committee rejects such a blow on rule of law and citizens' rights. We appeal to the United Nations, global community and international Human Rights Defenders to probe into the issue and seek answers from the State of Pakistan regarding the indiscriminate use of country's law against Dr. Mahrang Baloch. She is a global activist and the entire Baloch nation stands behind her. Such hurdles are only aimed at silencing her voice. No Baloch would be deterred from speaking against Baloch genocide."





The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is a political and social organisation based in Balochistan. It was formed to advocate for the rights of the Baloch people and to promote unity among various Baloch nationalist groups. The committee focuses on issues such as political autonomy, cultural preservation, and social justice for the Baloch community.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







