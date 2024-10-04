



This partnership aims to co-develop and produce advanced artillery gun platforms, focusing on 105mm and 155mm howitzers with state-of-the-art recoil technology.

The collaboration supports India’s “Make in India” initiative and seeks to meet the growing demand for modern, mobile artillery solutions in contemporary warfare scenarios.



Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd., India, plans to enter into a multi-party agreement with leading US Defence companies, AM General and Mandus Group LLC, to explore the co-development and co-production of next-generation artillery gun platforms.





This collaboration is targeted to address the requirement of modern armies of the world in an evolving combat scenario equipping them with compact, robust, light weight, ruggedized, mobile, all weather, all terrain 105 mm and 155 mm next generation artillery gun platforms, the company in a filing.





The 105-mm and 155-mm howitzer to be offered will deliver firepower and mobility while remaining lightweight and modular.





"Bharat Forge is rapidly emerging as a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced artillery platforms for the world markets. This strategic collaboration aims to co-develop and co-produce the most versatile and innovative weapon systems," said Baba Kalyani.





"AM General and Mandus Group are looking forward to exploring this collaboration with Kalyani and Bharat Forge to ultimately deliver advanced mobile artillery capabilities,” said John Chadbourne, AM General EVP for Business Development. "A partnership like this is a testament to our company's commitment to be responsive and dynamic as the battlefield evolves."





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India's defence production has clocked an all-time high of ₹1.27 lakh crore in terms of value in 2023-24 and it is now exporting weapons and military hardware to more than 90 friendly countries.





Indian armed forces are now using weapons and platforms manufactured on Indian soil and the country is rising on the global defence industrial landscape, the minister said in a post on 'X' on the 10th anniversary of the NDA government's 'Make in India' program.





India's defence exports crossed the ₹21,000 crore mark for the first time in 2023-24 and the defence ministry has set a target of increasing it to ₹50,000 crore in the next five years. India is one of the largest importers of arms globally.





According to estimates, Indian armed forces are projected to spend around $130 billion in capital procurement by 2029. The government wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing.





The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of $25 billion (₹1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years. In May 2020, the government announced increasing the FDI limit in the defence sector from 49% to 74% under the automatic route. The government allows 100% FDI for specific cases.





Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. are trading 1.06% lower on Monday at ₹1,514. The stock has risen over 20% so far this year.





