



Washington: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Friday discussed the potential for India-Pakistan trade via the Atari border.





He remarked that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, he made every effort to improve relations with Pakistan.





"When PM Modi came to power in 2014, he took every possible step to improve relations with Pakistan. Between 2014 and 2016, PM Modi did everything to enhance the relationship," he said.





Goyal further noted that it was Pakistan that continued its terrorist activities, which led India to retaliate. He affirmed that India would respond strongly if Pakistan sought to harm its citizens.





"If Pakistan does not cease its terrorist activities and attempts to harm our citizens, it is clear that we would respond with strength and give a fitting reply. We have already done so, whether through the surgical strikes or the air strikes. When Pakistan tried to harm us, we responded appropriately," Goyal said.





He reiterated that Pakistan was the one to stop trade with India and that it was now up to Pakistan to decide the next step.





"As far as trade is concerned, India has not stopped trade with Pakistan. It is Pakistan that has halted trade, and the ball is in their court," he stated.





Goyal also affirmed that India is not an expansionist nation and does not act in ways that would harm its relations with others.





"India has never done anything to damage its relations with any country. We are not an expansionist nation. We have always believed in dialogue, diplomacy, and seeking solutions to global problems. We will continue to use these tools for global growth. However, if someone promotes terrorism, that will not be tolerated by the people of India," he concluded.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







