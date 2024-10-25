



The Union Cabinet of India has approved the establishment of a ₹1,000 crore (approximately $120 million) Venture Capital Fund aimed at supporting start-ups in the space sector. This decision, made on October 24, 2024, is part of the government's broader strategy to enhance private sector participation in the space economy, which is currently valued at around $8.4 billion and is projected to grow to $44 billion by 2033.





The fund is designed to support approximately 40 start-ups across various stages of development within the space supply chain.





It aims to address the critical need for risk capital, as traditional financial institutions have been hesitant to invest in high-tech sectors like space.





The initiative is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs while fostering innovation in satellite technology, launch vehicles, and space applications.





The fund will operate under the aegis of IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre), which was established to facilitate private sector involvement in space activities.





Start-Ups can expect investments ranging from ₹10 crore to ₹60 crore, depending on their development stage and potential impact on national space capabilities. Specifically:





Growth-Stage: ₹10 crore to ₹30 crore Late Growth-Stage: ₹30 crore to ₹60 crore





The average annual deployment from the fund is projected to be between ₹150 crore and ₹250 crore, with a total deployment period extending up to five years.





1 2025-26 150.00 2 2026-27 250.00 3 2027-28 250.00 4 2028-29 250.00 5 2029-30 100,00 Total Envelope (VC) 1000.00 S.No. Financial Year Estimate (In Rs.Crores)





Details:

Benefits :



i. Capital infusion to create a multiplier effect by attracting additional funding for later-stage development, thereby instilling confidence in private investors.

ii. Retention of space companies domiciled within India & countering the trend of Indian companies domiciling abroad.

iii. Accelerate private space industry’s growth to meet the goal of a five-fold expansion of the Indian Space Economy in next ten years.

iv. Drive advancements in space technology and strengthening India’s leadership through private sector participation.

v. Boost global competitiveness.

vi. Supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat.