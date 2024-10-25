EAM Jaishankar arrived at Islamabad earlier this month for the SCO Summit



Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that no formal meeting occurred between him and India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Despite earlier reports suggesting informal conversations took place, Dar clarified that neither side had requested a bilateral meeting, emphasizing that the interactions were casual and not officially sanctioned.





Diplomatic sources indicated that Jaishankar and Dar engaged in brief discussions on two occasions, primarily during social events associated with the SCO summit. These included a dinner hosted by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where they were seated next to each other, allowing for informal dialogue.





While the conversations were described as positive, they did not signal any significant thaw in relations between India and Pakistan. Officials noted that the atmosphere was more cordial compared to previous encounters, but substantive diplomatic progress remains elusive.





Dar's remarks highlight the ongoing complexities in India-Pakistan relations, particularly regarding formal diplomatic engagements. The lack of a structured meeting suggests that while there may be a willingness to communicate informally, substantial issues such as cross-border terrorism and regional tensions continue to hinder more formalized discussions.







