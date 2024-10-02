



New Delhi: China on Wednesday acknowledged the congratulatory message sent by President Droupadi Murmu to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.





Chinese envoy to India Xu Feihong said that China is willing work with India to advance bilateral relations.





"President Droupadi Murmu sent her congratulatory message to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. China is willing to work with the Indian side to advance bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track, in accordance with the principle of mutual respect, mutual understanding, mutual trust, mutual accommodation and mutual accomplishment," the Chinese envoy to India said in a post on X.





On September 27, in her message, President Murmu emphasised the significance of fostering peaceful and stable relations, stating, "As two large neighbours with many common developmental challenges and shared regional interests, it is important that we work towards peaceful and stable relations between our two countries."





In her communication, President Murmu expressed a desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, saying, "I look forward to working with you to realise a mutually beneficial relationship and leverage our respective strengths for the benefit of people of both countries and the region and world."





Meanwhile on October 1, while speaking at an event hosted by Carnegie Endowment in the US, EAM S Jaishankar said that the tensions between India and China will continue until there are forward deployments of militaries on border.





"In terms of our own relationship with China, I think it's a long story, but the short version is that we have agreements on how to keep the border peaceful and tranquil, and those agreements were violated by China in 2020. And some of the...because we have forward deployments of our militaries, there are resulting tensions. And until those forward deployments are addressed the tensions would continue. If the tensions continue, it casts a natural shadow over the rest of the relationship. So, our relationship hasn't been great for the last four years," he said.





It is pertinent to mention that the India-China standoff at the border is continuing as multiple rounds of military and diplomatic discussions did not reap results.





