



India is set to acquire 26 French Rafale Marine (Rafale-M) fighter jets for its navy. These jets will be stationed on India’s two aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and the newly commissioned INS Vikrant. Although the exact price of the deal hasn’t been revealed, officials indicate that it will align with the cost of the previous 2016 Rafale delivery to India, adjusted for inflation.





According to a unconfirmed media reports, the estimated cost in 2024 is projected to be USD 161 million (146 million euros) per jet. For reference, in 2016, India paid $101 million (91.7 million euros) per unit. This means the total expenditure for the 26 aircraft will be around $4.2 billion (3.8 billion euros).





This recent deal to acquire 26 Rafale-M fighter jets from France for $4.2 billion highlights India’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its naval aviation capabilities. This purchase is part of a broader strategy, reflecting a series of high-value defence acquisitions aimed at modernizing India’s military forces over the past decade.





Topping the list of significant acquisitions, India’s 2018 purchase of the S-400 Triumf missile system from Russia represents its most substantial arms deal, valued at $5.43 billion. The S-400, considered among the most advanced air defence systems globally, is expected to significantly enhance India’s defensive capabilities against various aerial threats, ranging from drones to ballistic missiles.





In another notable agreement, India made a significant procurement deal in 2015 with the United States for 22 Apache attack helicopters and 15 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters. This $3 billion contract, which included options for additional orders, underscores India’s commitment to upgrading its advanced rotorcraft capabilities. These helicopters are now operational, serving offensive and transport roles within the Indian armed forces.





The strategic partnership between India and the U.S. has also paved the way for the acquisition of various aircraft. In 2011, India signed a $4.1 billion agreement for 10 C-17 Globemaster III heavy-lift aircraft, which are designed for long-distance troops and cargo transport. Additionally, in response to growing maritime needs, India signed a $3 billion deal for additional units of the P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft following earlier purchases.





In 2020, India took a significant step to boost its naval strength with a $2.6 billion purchase of 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from the United States. This deal is set to enhance India’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities dramatically. Additionally, ongoing negotiations for acquiring 30 MQ-9B Predator drones are underway, a transaction estimated at around $3 billion.





The Indian Navy is also set to receive a substantial operational boost with the addition of 26 Rafale M fighter jets. These advanced aircraft will be integrated with the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, bringing cutting-edge strike, air defence, and reconnaissance capabilities. Designed particularly for maritime missions, the Rafale M is a versatile jet that can handle multiple roles, from air-to-air combat to anti-ship operations and ground attacks.





A standout feature of the Rafale-M jets is their adaptability for carrier operations, including efficient take-offs and landings from the INS Vikrant in challenging conditions. This adaptability ensures the Indian Navy gains increased versatility and operational readiness, further strengthening its maritime force.





When it comes to technology, Rafale-M jets are fitted with AESA radar systems and advanced electronic warfare capabilities. This gives them an edge not just in combat against enemy aircraft but also in neutralizing radar and missile defences. One of the hallmarks of these jets is the Meteor long-range air-to-air missile, known for its top-notch propulsion system, boosting India’s regional air superiority. Furthermore, the jets are set to be equipped with India’s indigenously developed Uttam AESA radar and Astra missiles, enhancing their combat power and supporting the nation’s move towards self-reliance in defence technology.





Indian defence experts have lauded the deal, stressing the jets’ critical role in ensuring maritime dominance. Admiral Karambir Singh, former Chief of Naval Staff, noted that the Rafale-Ms would usher in a “new era of naval aviation,” with unparalleled precision and long-range strike capabilities.





Defence analyst Bharat Karnad remarked, “The Rafale-M’s range and weapons payload will provide India a decisive advantage in the Indian Ocean region, especially in scenarios demanding swift action.” This agreement bolsters India’s naval air power significantly, particularly as tensions escalate in the Indo-Pacific region.





The Rafale-M, the naval version of the Dassault Rafale, is tailor-made for carrier-based operations. It’s 15.27 meters (50.1 feet) long, has a wingspan of 10.9 meters (35.7 feet), and stands 5.34 meters (17.5 feet) tall. With an empty weight of about 10 tons and a maximum take-off weight of 24.5 tons, this aircraft is powered by two SNECMA M88-2 afterburning turbofan engines. These engines can produce 50 kN of thrust in dry conditions and up to 75 kN with afterburner, ensuring excellent agility and power, even in the challenging environment of aircraft carriers.





Equipped with advanced control systems, including digital fly-by-wire technology, the Rafale-M offers precise handling and safety during intense manoeuvres. The aircraft’s sophisticated avionics suite features the Thales RBE2 AESA radar, providing simultaneous air and ground tracking for enhanced situational awareness.





The Rafale-M also boasts the SPECTRA electronic warfare system, offering strong protection against enemy radar and missile threats. For navigation and targeting, it uses the OSF infrared search and track (IRST) system and the Thales TALIOS targeting pod, which boosts its precision in air-to-ground missions.





When it comes to armament, the Rafale-M truly stands out with its versatility. It can carry an impressive range of weapons, including Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles (BVRAAM), MICA short- and medium-range air-to-air missiles, Exocet AM39 anti-ship missiles, and SCALP air-to-ground cruise missiles. For those concerned with nuclear deterrence, it also can deploy the ASMP-A missile.





Additionally, its internal 30mm GIAT 30 cannon ensures it is ready for close-range air combat and ground support roles. The aircraft boasts an operational range of around 1,850 kilometers without external fuel tanks, which can be greatly extended with in-flight refuelling.





