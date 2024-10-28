



Nepal has recently contracted a Chinese company, the China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation, to print 300 million 100-rupee notes. This decision has sparked significant geopolitical controversy due to the inclusion of disputed territories in the design of the banknotes.





The contract is valued at approximately $8.99 million, translating to over NPR 1.2 billion, with each note costing around NPR 4.04.





The new notes will feature an updated political map that includes Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani—regions currently administered by India but claimed by Nepal. This reflects a constitutional amendment made by Nepal in May 2020.





Geopolitical Implications: The decision has heightened tensions between Nepal and India, as these areas are not only strategically significant but also inhabited by individuals who hold Indian citizenship and participate in Indian governance.





This move marks a notable shift in Nepal's currency design policy, as it is the first time the disputed territory map will be reflected on banknotes following recent political changes in the country.







