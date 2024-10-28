



Morris Chang, the co-founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), expressed his confidence in the company's ability to continue "creating miracles" within the global semiconductor industry. Speaking at TSMC's annual Sports Day, he emphasized the company's resilience and innovative capabilities amid geopolitical challenges and shifting trade dynamics that threaten global supply chains.





Chang highlighted TSMC's commitment to cutting-edge technology and efficient manufacturing processes as key factors that will enable the company to maintain its leadership position. He noted that TSMC is advancing towards mass production of its 2-nanometer process technology next year, with plans for an even more advanced A16 process set for commercial production in late 2026. Despite the complexities of the current global landscape, including increasing tensions in international trade, Chang remains optimistic about TSMC's future prospects and its role as a critical player in the semiconductor market.





Additionally, TSMC has reported significant financial growth, with a net profit increase of 33.1% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the previous year, and projections of 30% sales growth in U.S. dollar terms. This robust performance reinforces Chang's belief that TSMC will continue to thrive and innovate in an evolving industry landscape.





