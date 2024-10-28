Artificial Intelligence power Lunar Base concept





ISRO Chairman Dr. S Somanath recently expressed confidence in transforming the Indian Space Station into a launch point for lunar exploration. During the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture, he outlined India's ambitious plans for future space missions, emphasizing the significant advancements made in lander technology and the potential for human lunar missions.





The Gaganyaan manned mission is expected to launch in 2026. The Chandrayaan-4 lunar sample return mission is slated for 2028.





A joint mission with Japan, referred to as Chandrayaan-5, will follow after 2028, with a heavier rover weighing approximately 350 kg, aimed at enhancing scientific research on the Moon.





India plans to establish its own space station, named the Bharatiya Antariksha Station, by 2035. This initiative aims to bolster India's capabilities in space exploration and contribute significantly to the global space economy, which ISRO aims to increase from its current 2% share to 10% over the next decade.







ISRO has made significant improvements in lander technology, which is crucial for lunar missions. This expertise positions India to potentially launch missions to the Moon from its own space station. Plans include not only lunar exploration but also missions to Venus to study its orbit, surface, and subsurface conditions, following successful missions to the Moon and Mars.

Dr. Somanath outlined India's ambitious Space Vision 2047, which aims to enhance the country's capabilities in space exploration and technology.





Dr. Somanath highlighted improvements in satellite propulsion technologies, specifically mentioning the upcoming launch of India's first home-grown electric propulsion satellite, which will reduce satellite weight and enhance performance.







