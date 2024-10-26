

Chinese officials have emphasized the need for India and China to enhance their cooperation and effectively manage their differences, particularly following a recent meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.





Strengthening Cooperation: Both leaders acknowledged the importance of improving communication and cooperation between their nations. Xi highlighted that managing divergences is crucial for realizing each country's developmental goals.





The meeting marked a significant moment in bilateral relations, being the first structured interaction in five years. It followed an agreement on resuming regular patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, which has been a point of contention between the two countries.





Xu Feihong, the Chinese Ambassador to India, reiterated that both nations should set an example for developing countries by fostering unity and addressing their fundamental interests through sustained dialogue.





Future Outlook: The discussions aimed to prevent specific disagreements from overshadowing the broader relationship. Both leaders agreed on a strategic approach to view and handle bilateral relations, focusing on long-term stability and development.





The renewed commitment to dialogue and cooperation is seen as a potential thaw in relations that could positively impact regional stability. Analysts suggest that this rapprochement may also influence India's stance within the Quad alliance, which includes the U.S., Japan, and Australia, as it navigates its relationship with China amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.







