



Copenhagen: Danish Police said on Wednesday that they are carrying out the "initial investigations" at the scene where two explosions took place near the Israeli Embassy in Denmark's Copenhagen.





The police said that no one was injured in the explosions which rocked the Strandagervej/Lundevangsvej area in Denmark.





"On the basis of two explosions, we are present in the Strandagervej/Lundevangsvej area. No one has been injured, and we are carrying out the initial investigations at the scene. A possible connection to the Israeli Embassy, located in the area, is being investigated," the Copenhagen police said in a post on X.





"We are currently receiving a lot of calls that we are unable to answer," the police added.





Further details are awaited.





The explosions occured at a time when the entire West Asia is under a strong grip of tensions. The turmoil in the region escalated after Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel and the United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defence Forces to help defend Israel against this attack.





US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said Tehran would pay for it. "Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said.





Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari has decribed Iran's attack as a "severe and dangerous escalation."





"There will be consequences...We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel," said Hagari regarding Iran's large-scale attack.





Following the death of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had issued a warning to Iran's Ayatollah regime and asserted that those who target Israel will face consequences and that no location in Iran or West Asia is beyond Israel's reach.





