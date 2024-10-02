



Washington: Pentagon press secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday (local time) that Iran conducted a significant attack against Israel, adding that the US is still assessing it, and the numbers are subjected to change as per updates.





He further underlined that the Navy destroyers of the US, which are deployed to the Middle East supported the Israel's defence by firing approximately a dozen interceptors against the incoming Iranian missiles.





"Iran conducted a significant attack against Israel...launching approximately 200 ballistic missiles. We condemn these reckless attacks by Iran and we call on Iran to halt any further attacks... US Navy destroyers deployed to the Middle East supported the defence of Israel by firing approximately a dozen interceptors against the incoming Iranian missiles," Pentagon Press Secretary Major Gen. Pat Ryder said





The Pentagon press secretary underscored that the US remains "well-postured throughout the Middle East" not only to protect US forces, but also defend Israel.





"Israel was able to intercept the majority of incoming missiles and there was minimal damage on the ground... We're still assessing the attack, so numbers may change as we receive updates. No US personnel were injured or harmed... Secretary Austin, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General CQ Brown, junior, and US Central commander General Eric Carrilla are in constant contact with President Biden and VP Harris," he said during the briefing.





"Secretary Austin has said, that should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the US will take every necessary measure to defend its people..." the Pentagon press secretary further said.





Earlier on Tuesday, Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel. The United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defence Forces to help defend Israel against this attack. US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said Tehran would pay for it. "Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said.





Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari has decribed Iran's attack as a "severe and dangerous escalation."





"There will be consequences...We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel," said Hagari regarding Iran's large-scale attack.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







