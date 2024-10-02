



Quetta: Amid ongoing enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by Pakistan's armed forces in Balochistan, recent sit-in protests have emerged in major cities, including Panjgur, Kharan, and Pasni, as families demand the recovery of their loved ones.





In Panjgur, a sit-in protest demanding the return of two brothers entered its second day on Tuesday. The brothers, Sabir Noor and Abid Noor were reportedly abducted during a raid by Pakistan's armed forces on Monday morning in the Tar Office area, according to The Balochistan Post.





Their whereabouts remain unknown. A large number of residents, including women and children, gathered to join the protest by blocking the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) road. The demonstration caused significant traffic delays, with cars backed up on both sides of the road.





Families had previously given authorities until 2 pm on Monday to secure the brothers' release. When no action was taken by the deadline, the protest escalated, with participants vowing to continue until the two brothers were recovered.





In Kharan, a sit-in has been ongoing for five days. On Tuesday, demonstrators gathered in the Red Zone area to call for the release of four missing individuals. The protesters, which included women and children, marched through the city carrying placards and chanting against enforced disappearances.





The missing individuals include Amanullah Muhammad Hassani, a local trader, along with three others--Ameenullah, Irshad Ahmad, and Dahwood--who were allegedly taken from Kharan Bazaar. Families have remained at the protest site, urging authorities to take prompt action.





In the coastal town of Pasni, residents held a sit-in on Tuesday, blocking the main highway near Zero Point. The protest was sparked by the alleged abduction of Dur Muhammad Shafqat and Abdul Salam Baqi by security forces on April 13, and both men are still missing, as reported by The Balochistan Post.





The road blockage has led to traffic delays, preventing vehicles from passing through the affected area. Protesters, including family members, are calling for the immediate return of the missing men and have urged human rights organizations to take notice and raise awareness.





The demonstrations across Balochistan reflect growing frustration over enforced disappearances. Families and activists allege that security forces are unlawfully detaining individuals and transferring them to undisclosed locations. Protesters in all three cities have pledged to maintain their sit-ins until the missing individuals are found.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







