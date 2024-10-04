



Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo on Friday. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties to benefit the people of India and Sri Lanka.





During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu to Anura Kumara Dissanayake.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Honoured to call on President @anuradisanayake today in Colombo. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM @narendramodi. Appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance for the India-Sri Lanka relations. Discussed ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of people of two countries and the region."





Jaishankar arrived in Sri Lanka earlier this morning, marking his first visit to the island country since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake took office.





After arrival in Colombo, Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath, where both leaders discussed a range of matters of mutual interest.





During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed India's continued support for Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding, emphasising the importance of their bilateral partnership.





"Concluded wide-ranging and detailed talks with FM Vijitha Herath today in Colombo. Congratulated him once again on his new responsibilities. Reviewed various dimensions of the India-Sri Lanka partnership. Assured him of India's continued support to Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding. Our Neighbourhood First Policy and Sagar outlook will always guide the advancement of India-Sri Lanka ties," Jaishankar wrote on X.





Following their meeting, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared pictures of the meeting. In a post on X, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath welcomed visiting Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar at @MFA_SriLanka this afternoon and discussed a range of matters of mutual interest."





Vijitha Herath, who assumed office on September 24 this year, is also the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security, and Mass Media.





On September 22, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the 55-year-old leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna party, was declared the winner of the election, according to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Dissanayake on his poll win and said that the island country holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which focuses on concerted cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.





