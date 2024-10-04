



New Delhi: External Affairs Minster S Jaishankar on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath in Columbo, where both leaders discussed a range of matters of mutual interest.





Jaishankar arrived in Sri Lanka earlier this morning, marking his first visit to the country since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake took office.





Following their meeting, Foreign Ministry shared pictures of the meeting and stated, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath welcomed visiting Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar at @MFA_SriLanka this afternoon and discussed a range of matters of mutual interest. "





Further, Jaishankar conveyed India's continued support for Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding, emphasising the importance of their bilateral partnership. "Concluded wide-ranging and detailed talks with FM Vijitha Herath today in Colombo," Jaishankar stated on X. "Congratulated him once again on his new responsibilities. Reviewed various dimensions of the India-Sri Lanka partnership."





He also reaffirmed India's commitment to its Neighbourhood First Policy and Sagar outlook, which will continue to guide the advancement of ties between the two nations. "Assured him of India's continued support to Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding," Jaishankar added.





Vijitha Herath, who assumed office on September 24 this year, is also the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security, and Mass Media.





On September 22, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the 55-year-old leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna party, was declared the winner of the election, according to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Dissanayake on his poll win and said that the island country holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which focusses on concerted cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.





