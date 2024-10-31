



MoS Defence Minister Sanjay Seth today visited forward areas of Ladakh to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers. He was accompanied by Major General Dinesh Kumar Singh, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps and was received by Major General M Rajiv Menon, General Officer Commanding, Ultimate Force.





The Minister laid a wreath in memory of the gallant bravehearts of Indian Army at Rezang La War Memorial.The memorial stands as a testimony of selfless duty and courage of the 120 brave soldiers who laid down their lives fighting thousands till their last breath. A minute of silence was observed thereafter as a mark of respect for the fallen heroes, who made the supreme sacrifice for the honour and integrity of the Nation.





Seth interacted with the resolute soldiers of Indian Army deployed in the extreme weather and difficult terrain of Ladakh. He greeted the troops and their families on the festive occasion of Diwali and exhorted them to continue their unparalleled work for the nation in the most challenging environment. He conveyed the appreciation of entire Nation to the Indian Army, for always keeping ‘Nation First’.





He added that the entire Nation is extremely proud of Indian Army and it is because of their formidable presence on the borders that the Nation can celebrate Diwali and similar festivals. He was sanguine that the courage and sacrifices of soldiers will inspire future generations as always.







