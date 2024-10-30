SAAB has announced its commitment to deliver the first Gripen-E/F fighter jet to India within 36 months following the signing of a contract for the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program. This announcement is part of SAAB's broader strategy to establish a comprehensive manufacturing ecosystem in India, aligning with the Indian government's Make in India initiative aimed at enhancing domestic defence production capabilities.





Saab’s commitment to building manufacturing facilities in India, combined with its advanced technology and local skills training, places it in a favourable position as India seeks to enhance its defence industrial base. Mats Palmberg, Vice President of SAAB and head of the Gripen India campaign, emphasizes that their proposal extends beyond merely transferring production lines. “We are offering to create a complete ecosystem that enhances India’s self-sufficiency in the production, maintenance, and upgrading of the Gripen system,” he stated.





SAAB plans to set up full-scale production facilities in India that will encompass not only the airframe but also critical systems and software. This approach aims to significantly increase local content in the aircraft, thereby fostering indigenization and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The company is committed to transferring key technologies to Indian partners, which includes integrating Indian-made systems and weapons into the Gripen platform. This transfer is expected to enhance operational capabilities and interoperability with existing Indian defence systems.





Once the contract is finalized, SAAB is prepared to deliver the first aircraft within three years. The company has emphasized its readiness and established partnerships with various Indian industry players to meet this timeline effectively.





The Gripen-E is recognized for its advanced capabilities, including an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and cutting-edge avionics. These features are designed to ensure high situational awareness and combat readiness in diverse operational environments.





The MRFA program involves the procurement of 114 multi-role fighter jets, which are crucial for modernizing the Indian Air Force's fleet and addressing evolving regional security challenges. SAAB's proposal positions it as a strong contender against other international competitors like Dassault's Rafale and Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet.





Through this initiative, SAAB aims not only to fulfil India's immediate defence needs but also to contribute to long-term strategic goals by bolstering local manufacturing capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign imports.