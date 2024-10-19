



Singapore: The First Cyber Policy Dialogue between India and Singapore was held here on Thursday to exchange views on cyber threat landscape and asses strategies and policies.





The dialogue was co-chaired by Amit A Shukla, Joint Secretary, Cyber Diplomacy, Ministry of External Affairs of India and David Koh, Chief Executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, as per an official release





As per the release, during the Dialogue both sides exchanged views on the cyber threat landscape, national cyber strategies and policies, threat assessment and policies, and developments in the global cyber governance dialogues under the aegis of the United Nations.





The Dialogue also explored bilateral cooperation regarding cyber threat alerts and responses, exchange of experiences and best practices, particularly in the protection of critical information infrastructure, and joint capacity building/training activities, the press release stated.





Cyberspace is one of the key areas in the digitalisation pillar for India-Singapore bilateral cooperation embodied in the India-Singapore Joint Statement issued on the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit to Singapore (September 04-05, 2024).





The establishment of the bilateral Dialogue was a step towards this direction and facilitated the identification of potential and practical areas of cyberspace cooperation between India and Singapore.





