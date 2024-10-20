



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) announced that it has received a Letter of Intent from the Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), part of the Ministry of Defence’s DRDO. This pertains to the design, development, and construction of an Acoustic Research Ship (ARS).





GRSE has received letters of Intent for the award of the contract for the design, development, construction, integration of equipment, testing, certification, commissioning, and supply of one Acoustic Research Ship from NPOL, Ministry of Defence DRDO.





The contract, valued at approximately ₹491 Crores, encompasses equipment integration, testing, certification, and the commissioning of the ship. The project is expected to be completed within 36 months from the contract signing.





Earlier in October, GRSE also received two letters of acceptance for contracts related to the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of hybrid electric ferries under the West Bengal government’s WBIWTLSD Project. This involves the design and construction of 100 non-AC hybrid electric ferries and 200 twin-deck hybrid electric ferries with AC on the main deck for cross-ferry operations.





Additionally, GRSE has signed a contract for the construction and delivery of one of four additional multi-purpose vessels with a capacity of 7,500 DWT. This agreement was made with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co KG from Germany, following an ‘option agreement’ for the procurement of four more multi-purpose vessels from Garden Reach Shipbuilders, as stated in the company’s stock exchange announcement.





Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) is a premier shipbuilding and engineering company based in Kolkata, India. Established in 1884, GRSE has evolved into one of the leading shipyards in the country, specializing in the construction of warships, commercial vessels, and engineering products.





The company plays a pivotal role in enhancing India’s maritime capabilities by manufacturing a diverse range of ships, including patrol vessels, corvettes, and submarines, primarily for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. GRSE is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, leveraging advanced technologies and practices in shipbuilding.





In addition to shipbuilding, the company engages in engineering and infrastructure projects, contributing to various sectors, including defense and transportation. With a strong focus on research and development, GRSE aims to reinforce India’s position as a self-reliant and technologically advanced maritime nation.















