German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck where he engaged in significant discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and explored the Delhi Metro alongside Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.





During their meeting, Jaishankar and Habeck addressed a range of regional and global issues, emphasizing the importance of India's role in international affairs. They also discussed the need for reform in the United Nations Security Council, advocating for a structure that reflects contemporary global realities. This meeting was part of the seventh India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), which included discussions chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.





Habeck's visit included a ride on the Delhi Metro with Piyush Goyal, where they discussed India's ambitions for urban infrastructure. Goyal highlighted India's efforts to develop "future-ready cities" capable of managing large populations and urban challenges. This exploration underscored the collaboration between India and Germany in addressing urbanization and sustainability.





Habeck emphasized Germany's recognition of India's critical role as a partner in navigating economic changes globally. He reiterated the necessity for a Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and India, reflecting a strong willingness to enhance bilateral trade relations.





Overall, this visit marks a significant step in strengthening Indo-German ties, focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts to tackle pressing global challenges.







