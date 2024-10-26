



Israel has conducted a series of "precise strikes" targeting military installations in Iran early Saturday morning, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that these strikes were a direct response to "months of continuous attacks" from Iran and its proxies, particularly following a ballistic missile assault on Israel on October 1, 2023.





The IDF confirmed that the airstrikes were aimed at military targets, although specific details regarding the locations or extent of damage have not been disclosed. Iranian state media reported hearing strong explosions around Tehran, with some sources suggesting these could be linked to the activation of Iran's air defence systems in response to the strikes.





The United States was informed prior to the strikes but did not participate in the operation. A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council characterized Israel's actions as an "exercise of self-defence," emphasizing the ongoing threat posed by Iranian missile attacks.





While Iranian officials have not provided detailed commentary on the strikes, they confirmed that explosions were heard in Tehran and surrounding areas. Reports indicate that military bases near Tehran were among the targets hit by Israeli forces.





This military action follows a period of heightened conflict, particularly after Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which has led to increased Israeli military operations against both Hamas and Hezbollah—groups allied with Iran. The situation remains fluid, with fears that these developments could lead to a broader regional conflict.







