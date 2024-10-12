



Top military commanders from both sides to hold a meeting this month where certain critical decisions are set to be taken on the matter of easing tensions



New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said the government was “cautiously optimistic” about easing of tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even as he hailed the Army for its readiness to tackle any contingency when it comes to the military stand-off between the two countries since May 2020.





He was addressing top Army commanders who had assembled in Gangtok, Sikkim, to take stock of the force’s operational needs and strategic planning.





Owing to bad weather at Gangtok, the defence minister addressed the Army officers via teleconferencing from Sukhna. He is expected to travel to Sikkim Saturday morning.





Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders, Singh expressed full confidence in the Army for any contingency though talks for peaceful resolution will continue at all levels, a statement released by the defence ministry said.





It added that the defence minister praised the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)—which he said has led to incomparable improvement of road communication at both western and northern borders—while working under difficult conditions. The improvement must continue, he added.





Sources familiar with what happened at the conference said that Rajnath said the government is “cautiously optimistic” about easing of tensions. This he said was due to recent talks between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and their Chinese counterparts.





Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi had earlier this month alluded to “positive signalling” from the diplomatic side but said military commanders will have to make decisions and India wants both countries to go back to the pre-May 2020 status quo.





He also said that with China, “you have to compete, you have to cooperate, you have to coexist, you have to confront and contest”.





The top military commanders from both sides will meet this month where certain critical decisions are to be taken on the issue of easing tensions.





The defence minister also stressed upon the present global situation. “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars and the same is evident in the recent conflicts happening in various parts of the world,” he said.





He added: “This necessitates that armed forces should keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies. We must keep learning from the incidents to include the global ones, which happened in the present as well as in the past, so as to avert the damage control. Be alert, regularly modernise and prepare continuously for various contingencies.”





(With Inputs From Agencies)







